Bahrain Condemns Attacks on Emirati Embassy in Damascus

Bahrain: The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned and denounced the acts of unrest, attacks, and attempted vandalism targeting the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the residence of the Head of Mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

According to Qatar News Agency, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry released a statement affirming the country's full solidarity with the UAE. The statement emphasized the need to ensure the protection of diplomatic premises and personnel in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. Bahrain also condemned the offensive actions infringing upon the state's national symbols, describing them as a violation of international laws and norms.

The Foreign Ministry expressed its support for the security and stability of the Syrian Arab Republic and endorsed measures to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable. The Ministry highlighted the importance of safeguarding the longstanding relations between Bahrain and the UAE while promoting regional security and stability.