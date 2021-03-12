Kuala Lumpur, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has today confirmed the centralised venues for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 matches scheduled to take place from 31 May to June 15, 2021.

Bahrain will stage the matches in Group C which features table-toppers Iraq, Iran, Hong Kong and Cambodia, while Saudi Arabia have been selected to hold the matches in Group D, which include the likes of Uzbekistan, Singapore, Yemen and Palestine.

Meanwhile, FIFA World Cup 2022 host Qatar, will host Group E opponents Oman, Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh with Japan set to provide the stage for the matches in Group F comprising Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia.

The United Arab Emirates have been selected as the host for Group G, which consists of ASEAN challengers Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia while Korea Republic will stage the matches for Group H, which include leaders Turkmenistan, Lebanon, DPR Korea and Sri Lanka.

Source: Bahrain News Agency