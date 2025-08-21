Bayern Kick Off Bundesliga Title Defense Campaign Against Leipzig Tomorrow

Doha: Bayern Munich will kick off their campaign to defend the German Bundesliga title on Friday against RB Leipzig. Bayern Munich, who reclaimed the title last season from Bayer Leverkusen, are the top contender to win a second consecutive and 35th overall league title.

According to Qatar News Agency, this is especially the case after most of the other title challengers-such as Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart, Leipzig, and Eintracht Frankfurt-lost several key players, and only a few of these clubs made equally strong signings to reinforce their squads.

For example, Leverkusen-who were the only team to break Bayern Munich’s dominance over the past 13 years and won the Bundesliga title in 2023-2024-underwent significant changes. Many of their star players departed, along with Spanish coach Xabi Alonso, who was replaced by Dutchman Erik ten Hag, the former Manchester United manager.

With the addition of Colombian striker Luis Diaz from Liverpool, Bayern Munich now boasts a stronger attacking lineup along with Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, and Frenchman Michael Olise. Diaz made an immediate impact by scoring in his debut and leading Bayern to win the German Super Cup over Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, Dortmund will begin their campaign by facing host team St. Pauli on Saturday. On the same day, Leverkusen will meet Hoffenheim, Stuttgart will play Union Berlin, and Frankfurt will face Werder Bremen.