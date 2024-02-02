Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Can Be Reduced by Thermobalancing Therapy Naturally, Fine Treatment Reveals

Fine Treatment has successfully completed a clinical study on Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen's Device in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Dr Allen's Device has once again proved its ability to reduce the size of an enlarged prostate gland, or BPH.

OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Every aging man can reverse prostate enlargement reducing urinary symptoms by using Dr Allen's Device enabling Thermobalancing therapy, as proven once again in a recently completed clinical study.

"Many different options for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, simply BPH, are offered by urologists and most of them have serious side effects and complications," says Dr Simon Allen, inventor of Thermobalancing therapy for chronic diseases and Director of Fine Treatment. "It is strange that urologists ignore natural treatment options for aging men and prescribe medications and surgeries even though they know they can reduce the quality of life of these patients."

Are long-term drugs and surgeries necessary for BPH?

Doctors usually prescribe risky drugs to men when they are diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia or various surgical interventions.

First, prostate enlargement, or BPH, is a non-cancerous, chronic condition that does not require immediate attention.

Secondly, side effects and complications after long-term use of medications and any surgical procedures, including minimally invasive ones, are very common in people with urological problems such as prostate enlargement or BPH, causing anxiety, depression and new health problems.

Thirdly, a scientific article ‘Efficacy and side effects of drugs commonly used for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia' states:

α1-blockers group are associated with adverse reactions, postural hypotension, dizziness, asthenia, abnormal ejaculation, and intraoperative floppy iris syndrome, and

5α-reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs) decrease libido and cause gynecomastia, erectile dysfunction and sexual side effects.

A new clinical study for men with BPH

Thermobalancing therapy not only stops prostate enlargement in men with BPH, but also helps men improve their sex lives. This was found in a recently completed clinical study, "The effect of Dr Allen's Device and Thermobalancing Therapy on erectile dysfunction in men with chronic prostate diseases." Moreover, this study once again showed a decrease in prostate size after using Dr Allen's Device.

Outcomes of previous clinical studies were published in many medical articles, including Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively, which explain the details of reducing abnormal prostate size in men with this unique treatment.

What should men know about prostate enlargement?

The prostate gland surrounds the urethra at the neck of the bladder. As the prostate enlarges, the gland presses against and pinches the urethra. This causes irritating urination problems that require attention and treatment.

Prostate enlargement or BPH non-life-threatening condition. Therefore, it must be treated safely in the first place.

An enlarged prostate or BPH is very common condition and the risk of having BPH increases as men get older. By age 60, over one-half of men have BPH, and up to 90 percent of men older than 80.

Dr Allen's Device is the best natural treatment option for BPH

Dr Allen's Device was patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. According to a new clinical study, Dr Allen's non-invasive device can be used at home to reduce the size of an enlarged prostate naturally and, as a result, relieve urinary symptoms and, furthermore, improve men's sex lives.

Thus, now there is a cure for BPH, Dr Allen's Device, to help relieve urinary symptoms and improve sex live naturally. Mild symptoms of BPH should be treated promptly with this device to avoid risky medications, surgery, and minimally invasive treatments.

