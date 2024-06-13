Bird flu: 4 new developments that may make the disease the ‘next pandemic’

Bethlehem - Together - Bird flu, which is spreading widely, is worrying many infectious disease experts more than ever before, with four new developments that may make the disease 'the next pandemic,' according to a report by the 'Business Insider' website. The H5N1 bird flu virus has killed tens of millions of birds across the planet, however, the CDC says the "risk to humans is low." But infectious disease experts are increasingly concerned that the H5N1 virus could continually jump to humans and begin spreading among us. This is not inevitable, but several recent developments indicate that it poses a growing threat. This virus is considered a prime candidate to be the 'next pandemic,' and four developments in the past month have raised the concern of experts: the admission of a child to hospital in Australia, the infection of mice and the transmission of bird flu into homes, the virus beginning to adapt, in addition to coughing, as it was one of the confirmed cases. Someone infected with the H5N1 virus i n the United States suffers from a 'cough and sore throat,' meaning the virus was present in that worker's respiratory system. Source: Maan News Agency