Bitget Becomes Gold Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai: CEO Gracy Chen to Share Vision for Crypto’s Next Chapter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is set to make a major impact at TOKEN2049 Dubai as a Gold Sponsor of this year’s landmark event. Taking place from 30 April to 1 May 2025, at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre, TOKEN2049 Dubai brings together the brightest minds and boldest innovators from across the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem. As the crypto community gathers in one of the most dynamic hubs for innovation, Bitget stands ready to spotlight its strategies that continue to shape the digital asset landscape.

Day One of the conference will see Bitget CEO Gracy Chen deliver a keynote speech on the io.net Stage, from 3:00 to 3:15 PM GST. Titled,“Two Strategies Bitget Adopted to Thrive in a Volatile Market”, the sharing will explore how Bitget navigates and thrives amid global volatility, tapping into emerging opportunities while staying at the forefront of innovation. Gracy’s insights will highlight the strategies that enabled Bitget to deliver real-world impact in an unpredictable market landscape, setting a blueprint for sustainable success in the evolving crypto ecosystem.

Further amplifying its presence, Bitget is setting the stage for an unforgettable evening with Cryptoverse Dream Night on May 30. In collaboration with 1inch and backed by Morph, this invite-only after-hours event will gather Web3 pioneers, blockchain leaders, and crypto giants for an immersive night of electrifying energy, premium experiences, and next-gen networking. From surprise performances to curated social moments, the event captures the bold spirit driving the future of the cryptoverse. Attendees stand a chance to be rewarded with Bitget Exclusives when they capture and share the most electrifying moments at the event.

As discussions around decentralization, market access, and innovation take center stage, Bitget is expanding its role beyond that of a traditional exchange. Through its contributions both during the conference and at side events, Bitget aims to help shape new standards for how value is built in this digital economy. “Our goal is to help lay the groundwork for a more connected and resilient Web3 ecosystem,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Success in this space requires more than technology — it demands collaboration and a shared vision for what the future should look like and there is no greater platform to have these conversations than at an event like TOKEN2049. With a powerful presence both on and off the main stage, Bitget’s participation at Token2049 Dubai reflects its broader strategy to support the ongoing evolution of Web3.”

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

