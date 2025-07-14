Bitget Hits Tracks at MotoGP Germany with Interactive Fan Booth and New Online Activations

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company has accelerated its global presence at the MotoGP of Germany at Sachsenring Track, held from July 11–13 , by rolling out a high-energy brand activation that fused racing excitement with smart trading innovation. The event marked Bitget’s second major outing under its MotoGP partnership, executing its strategy of merging Web3 innovation with mainstream culture to more than 50 million audience base.

At the heart of the action was Bitget’s interactive fan zone booth, which welcomed tens of thousands of MotoGP attendees. Fans immersed themselves in the official MotoGP bike simulator, and received exclusive Bitget x MotoGP merchandise—creating a hands-on experience that blended speed with strategy, echoing the brand’s ethos of “Smart Trading Meets Speed.”

“Our presence at MotoGP Germany is about bringing crypto closer to people who seek the finer adventures of life,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “From on-track adrenaline to on-chain innovation, we’re helping users explore how trading can be as thrilling and rewarding as a world-class race.”

Alongside its offline activation, Bitget launched a dedicated MotoGP landing page, offering fans the chance to stay updated on race schedules, upcoming campaigns, and continuous giveaways, including MotoGP tickets, limited-edition merchandise, and Bitget trading rewards. Coming soon, the Smarter Speed Challenge mini-game will allow users to virtually race to the top of the leaderboard and unlock exclusive prizes—further driving engagement beyond the racetrack.

With MotoGP’s global fan base exceeding 50 million across social platforms and a strong presence in key growth regions for crypto adoption, Bitget is leveraging this partnership to connect with new audiences and onboard the next generation of Web3 users. The German GP was a prime example of how strategic sports collaborations can fuel both brand awareness and community engagement.

This initiative is part of Bitget’s broader campaign roll-out tied to its MotoGP partnership, which will continue throughout the racing season with localized events, interactive challenges, and themed content designed to empower and reward users worldwide.

For more information, visit the Bitget x MotoGP Campaign Page and follow the journey as Bitget races alongside MotoGP into the future of finance.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

