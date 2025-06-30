Bitget Launchpool to List Fragmetric (FRAG) with 4.6 Million Tokens in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the upcoming listing of Fragmetic (FRAG) in the Innovation, LSD and Solana Ecosystem Zone for spot trading. The FRAG/USDT pair begins on 1 July 2025, 8:30 (UTC), with withdrawals available on 2 July 2025, 9:30 (UTC). Besides being available for spot trading, Bitget will launch an exclusive Launchpool rewards campaign. Eligible users can lock BGB and FRAG to grab a share of 4,200,000 FRAG. The Launchpool campaign runs from 1 July 2025, 8:30 till 4 July 2025, 8:30 (UTC). The BGB campaign pool has 3,800,000 FRAG up for grabs and the FRAG campaign pool has 400,000 FRAG up for grabs.

Bitget will also launch a CandyBomb campaign with a total of 400,000 FRAG up for grabs. New users stand to grab 400,000 FRAG in the FRAG/SOL trading campaign pool. The CandyBomb campaign runs from 1 July 2025, 8:30 till 8 July 2025, 8:30 (UTC).

Fragmetric began as Solana’s first native liquid (re)staking protocol and evolved into the advanced FRAG-22 asset management standard. This new standard seamlessly integrates multi-asset deposits, precise reward distribution, and modular yield sourcing, empowering both developers and users to efficiently access sophisticated DeFi strategies.

The inclusion of FRAG on Bitget’s platform is expected to offer users a new opportunity to explore trending projects driving innovation in the web3 ecosystem. This listing further strengthens Bitget’s position as a platform for innovative digital assets, enabling users to explore new opportunities in an evolving market. Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in different projects, the platform is now one of the top 5 crypto trading platforms with over 900 assets, including tokens from ecosystems such as TON, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more.

For more information on Fragmetric (FRAG), visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c9bf8c6-3c66-4c12-af55-8e6101d1c360

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001115351