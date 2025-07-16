Bitget Lists RCADE Network (RCADE) for Spot Trading with 124,440,000 in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company has announced the listing of RCADE Network (RCADE), for spot trading. Besides being available for spot trading, Bitget will also launch an exclusive Launchpool rewards campaign and a CandyBomb campaign. RCADE facilitates a decentralized gaming economy driven by the community, contributors, and gamers.

Spot trading for RCADE will go live on 9 July 2025, 13:00 (UTC) under the RCADE/USDT pair, with withdrawals available on 10 July 2025, 14:00 (UTC). Eligible users can lock BGB to grab a share of 103,200,000 RCADE. Users have to lock a minimum of 5 BGB with up to a maximum locking limit of 50,000 BGB, depending on VIP tiers. The Launchpool campaign starts on 9 July 2025, 13:00 and will run till 13 July 2025, 13:00 (UTC). There will also be a CandyBomb campaign for traders with 16,000,000 RCADE up for grabs. The CandyBomb campaign starts on 9 July 2025, 13:00 and ends on 16 July 2025, 13:00 (UTC).

Bitget is kicking off an X Giveaway, where 750 qualified users will have the chance to win a share of 2,360,000 RCADE. The campaign runs from July 9, 2025, 13:00 to July 12, 2025, 13:00 (UTC). To participate, users must follow Bitget and RCADE on X, quote the giveaway post with the hashtag #RCADExBitgetLaunchpool, tag a friend, sign up, deposit or trade RCADE on Bitget, and complete the form linked in the post.

In addition, a community campaign will run during the same period, offering another 2,880,000 RCADE to be shared among 1,000 qualified users. To join, users need to become members of both the Bitget Discord and BGB Holders Group, sign up, make a net deposit of over 100 USDT, and complete any RCADE/USDT spot trade.

RCADE Network is a decentralized gaming ecosystem designed to place players at the center of both gameplay and value creation. At its core is a single interoperable token, RCADE, which powers a circular economy across all games in the Revolving Games universe. Through a distributed network of user-operated nodes, RCADE enables players to earn, exchange, and transfer value seamlessly between titles, breaking down the silos of traditional gaming platforms.

By integrating players directly into its economic and operational structure, the network encourages participation beyond gameplay. Gamers are not just users, they then become stakeholders who contribute to and benefit from the ecosystem’s overall growth. This player-powered model supports a more inclusive and resilient environment, with nodes ensuring a secure and decentralized infrastructure for the entire network.

Bitget continues to solidify its role as a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, offering over 800 listed tokens across spot and derivatives markets. The addition of RCADE to Launchpool aligns with Bitget’s ongoing effort to support innovative projects whose value continues to evolve the ecosystem.

Find more details on RCADE, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9367fe9b-f4a3-49f9-9bae-f2c9cc2042c9

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001118194