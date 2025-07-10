Bitget Protection Fund in June 2025 Hits $716 Million

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its monthly report on Protection Fund which has reached a high of $716 million in June 2025, more than doubling its original benchmark of $300 million. The fund, designed to serve as a safeguard for users in extreme market conditions, maintained a consistent 6,500 BTC balance throughout the month. Its value fluctuated with market prices, with the average monthly valuation settling at around $687 million.

Bitget Protection Fund Valuation Report (June 2025)

The highest daily valuation was recorded on June 9, driven by BTC prices topping $110,000. At its lowest on June 22, the fund stood at approximately $655 million, still well above the pledged minimum. This level of reserve reflects a stable security buffer that operates independently of insurance or third-party guarantees.

Since its launch, the fund has been monitored in real-time through publicly visible wallet addresses, offering full transparency into its assets. It is held entirely in BTC and USDT, allowing it to remain liquid and responsive to market shifts. Bitget has kept the fund for emergencies, positioning it strictly as a protective reserve in case of major incidents such as hacks, exploit attempts, or abnormal losses on the platform.

Originally launched with a $300 million reserve, the fund has grown by over 140%, aligned with the appreciation of BTC holdings and Bitget’s strategic focus on market insurance. The fund’s value fluctuates in accordance with the price of Bitcoin, with May’s performance boosted by BTC trading above $110,000 on multiple occasions.

June’s figures arrive at a time when crypto markets continue to move unpredictably, and user trust is tied more closely than ever to platform security. The Protection Fund has quietly grown into one of the largest exchange reserves of its kind, offering users reassurance without the need for claims or long settlement processes.

In an industry where security promises are often tested after the fact, the Bitget Protection Fund remains one of the few safety nets that is not only pre-funded and on-chain but also well above its original target. The June 2025 update shows that user protection is not just an afterthought it’s a standing reserve, ready as needed.

With monthly Merkle Tree audits verifying full asset backing and ISO 27001:2022 certification asserting best-in-class protocols, the platform integrates SSL encryption and an advanced risk control system that actively monitors suspicious activity. This combination of rigorous standards and real-time protection has kept Bitget breach-free since 2018 and contributed to its AAA security rating and helped reinforce user confidence to set a benchmark for transparency across the industry.

