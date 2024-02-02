Bronx-Based Law Firm The Law Offices of Michael T. Ridge Strengthens Slip and Fall Injury Division

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / The Law Offices of Michael T. Ridge are redefining the landscape of slip and fall representation for victims in the Bronx. Founder Michael T. Ridge unveils a transformative approach aimed at providing unparalleled support to those impacted by slip and fall accidents.

Slip and fall accidents can be life-altering, causing serious injuries, substantial medical expenses, lost wages, and enduring pain and suffering.

The Law Offices of Michael T. Ridge's slip and fall injury division is at the forefront, led by a team of seasoned attorneys with a profound understanding of the complex legal issues inherent in these cases. The team boasts a proven track record of securing favorable outcomes for clients, including successful settlements and jury verdicts.

"We are dedicated to fighting for the rights of our clients and holding negligent property owners accountable for their actions," said Mr. Ridge. The firm pledges to work tirelessly to gather evidence, build a strong case, and advocate for clients' best interests in court.

Mr. Ridge emphasizes, "Slip and fall accidents can shatter lives, causing severe injuries, financial strain, and emotional distress. At our firm, we are unveiling a comprehensive strategy to revolutionize the legal assistance we provide to victims. Our goal is not only to secure compensation but to ensure a holistic recovery for those we represent."





Key Innovations and Commitments:

Cutting-Edge Slip and Fall Division: The Law Offices of Michael T. Ridge introduces an advanced slip and fall injury division, helmed by a team of seasoned attorneys with an unmatched understanding of the intricate legal aspects involved. This division is poised to set new standards in achieving favorable outcomes, including impactful settlements and jury verdicts.

Holistic Damages Coverage: Mr. Ridge underscores the commitment to comprehensive compensation. In addition to addressing medical expenses, lost wages, pain, and suffering, the firm now introduces innovative approaches to secure compensation for evolving needs, such as mental health support and rehabilitation services.

Technology-Driven Advocacy: The firm pioneers the use of cutting-edge technology to streamline the claims process, providing clients with real-time updates and personalized access to their case details. This ensures transparency and an empowered client experience.

Proactive Legal Awareness Campaign:

To further assist the community, The Law Offices of Michael T. Ridge launches a proactive legal awareness campaign. This campaign aims to educate Bronx residents on their rights after a slip and fall incident, emphasizing the importance of seeking immediate legal counsel.

"Don't Wait to Get Help - If you have been injured in a slip and fall accident in the Bronx, time is of the essence," warns Mr. Ridge. He underscores the critical importance of adhering to the legal timelines, stating, "The statute of limitations for filing a slip and fall lawsuit against a private defendant in New York is three years from the date of the accident. Claims against The City of New York need to be filed within one year and 90 days from the date of the accident, with a Notice of Claim within 90 days of the incident. Failure to follow these strict deadlines can lead to your case being disallowed or dismissed."

The Law Offices of Michael T. Ridge invites those who have experienced a slip and fall accident in the Bronx to seek immediate assistance. The firm offers a free consultation, during which they will review the case, assess damages, and discuss legal options.

The Law Offices of Michael T. Ridge is a leading personal injury law firm serving the Bronx community. With a dedicated team of experienced attorneys, the firm is committed to providing aggressive and compassionate representation to victims of slip and fall accidents and other personal injury cases.

