BUSINESSNEXT and Mannai InfoTech Form Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation in Qatar’s Banking Sector

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qatar’s leading system integrator, Mannai InfoTech, an ICT Division under Mannai Trading Company WLL announces their strategic partnership with BUSINESSNEXT to drive digital transformation and craft next-generation customer experiences platform for banking. This partnership is set to transform the banking industry in Qatar, promising unparalleled enhancements in customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and business growth.

The alliance between Mannai InfoTech and BUSINESSNEXT marks a significant blend of modern technology, domain expertise, business consultation and implementation services to deliver high-impact customer experience and relationship management solutions for the banks in Qatar.

Recognized as a leader in Forrester Wave™ Financial Services CRM, 2023, with a user base of over a million bankers globally servicing more than a billion banking customers on its platform. BUSINESSNEXT offers cutting edge suite of solutions, including CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT, and WORKNEXT, empowering the bank with specialized AI-powered and cloud-agnostic customer engagement platform, delivering easier, faster, and more personalized modern banking experiences. The alliance will bring unparalleled benefits to the Qatar banking sector with its specialized AI capabilities like personalized customer intelligence, onboarding journeys, risk rating models, accelerated back-office operations, product recommendations, smart bots, next-best actions, and much more. It has specialized offerings covering all lines of business for banks including retail banking, corporate banking, and Islamic banking. In addition, it specializes in delivering modern lending experiences with new-age UI/UX, an automated parameterized smart credit engine, and ready ecosystem integrations.

Mr. Vishal Khurana, Region Head – Middle East and Africa, BUSINESSNEXT, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Mannai InfoTech to further accelerate the delivery of our innovative solutions to the Qatar Banking Sector. This alliance will empower banks in Qatar to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and achieve remarkable growth and efficiency.”

Mannai InfoTech’s extensive regional expertise and robust market presence in Qatar banking industry will be instrumental in the successful deployment of BUSINESSNEXT’s solutions. This collaboration ensures that financial institutions can integrate these cutting-edge technologies seamlessly, resulting in enhanced customer engagement, improved service delivery, and greater operational agility.

Mannai InfoTech’s Senior Vice President, Binu M R, said, “The synergy between BUSINESSNEXT’s technological prowess and Mannai InfoTech’s domain expertise is expected to drive significant advancements in technology, improving customer loyalty and business growth across the banking industry. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer engagement, operational efficiency, and business growth, reinforcing our commitment to driving the future of banking in Qatar.”

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in banking solutions, introducing unprecedented innovation and a profound focus on customer needs, resulting in increased cross-selling opportunities, enhanced Net Promoter Scores (NPS), massive reduction in customer servicing costs, faster go-to-market, and much more.

About Mannai InfoTech

Mannai Trading Company WLL (“Mannai”) is a subsidiary of Mannai Corporation QPSC, a Qatar Stock Exchange listed company. Mannai ICT Division is Qatar’s leading Systems Integrator. Mannai ICT provides end-to-end solutions throughout the whole technology stack. Starting from passive networking, to active networking, over servers & storage to peripheral IT Hardware, integrated IT solutions to customized software applications.

Mannai InfoTech, a leading information & communication technology solutions provider in Qatar, is a Division under Mannai ICT. From Application Implementation, bespoke Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Systems Integration, Mobility, Master Data Management, Cyber Security, Enterprise Information Management, Data Warehousing, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), ELV, CCTVs, Security Solutions, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) using on-premises and/or cloud architecture, hardware and networking, we enable our clients to create and build strategies for their digital transformation.

Driven by a team of innovators and differentiated by extensive experience in diversified existing technologies, we harness the power of computing and automation to help our clients successfully adapt to the digital world. Through a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end services, we are committed to enabling a smart and connected society leading to national growth and sustainability.

About BUSINESSNEXT

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a leader in Financial Services CRM by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT & WORKNEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarters in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.

