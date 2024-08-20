Cabinet Affairs Minister announces completion of 500 service enhancements across 24 government entities

Manama, Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed significant strides in Bahrain's government services, aligning with the Kingdom's ongoing development under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He said that as part of the Government Programme (2023-2026), the Cabinet has approved the development of 500 government services. A specialised committee has been working on this initiative over the past seven months, focusing on enhancing services across 24 government entities. This effort has resulted in improvements to 240 services for individuals, 180 for businesses, and 80 shared services. The minister noted that each government entity has established a specialised team dedicated to implementing service enhancements and re-engineering processes. This initiative is focused on significantly improving the quality of services available to both citizens and r esidents. A clear framework has been developed to ensure these improvements align with the broader goal of meeting citizens' needs and expectations. The initiative also emphasises the use of modern technologies to enhance service sustainability and quality. The government remains committed to simplifying procedures to ensure efficiency and excellence in service delivery. Al Malki said that one of the main objectives of these developments is to simplify and facilitate access to government services. This includes reducing the required documentation by at least 50% and cutting down the service processing time by a minimum of 25%. He said that a key objective has been set to achieve 100% electronic transformation of services, with the application process streamlined to a maximum of four steps. This initiative aims to enhance the user experience by reducing associated processes and improving the user interface. Additionally, the strategy includes the mandatory goal of simplifying procedures and standardising ser vice information across all platforms. Source: Bahrain News Agency