Cabinet Decides to Close Shops and Stop All Commercial Activities on Fridays and Saturdays of Each Week

The Cabinet in its meeting through video conference chaired by HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, yesterday decided to close shops and stop all commercial activities on Fridays and Saturdays of each week, with the exception of food and catering outlets, pharmacies and restaurants that serve external orders, until further notice. Any exemption to this decision will be issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), until further notice.

The Cabinet calls on citizens and residents to stay in their homes and not go out except in cases of necessity.

Source: Government of Qatar