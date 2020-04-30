Cabinet Decides to Continue the Decisions of Reducing Number of Employees at Workplace

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani chaired the Cabinets regular meeting held last night through video conference.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet heard the explanation given by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and affirmed the continuation of the precautionary measures to combat this epidemic, including the decision issued by the Ministry of Public Health on March 28, 2020, requiring all private health facilities in the country to suspend non-emergency services. The Cabinet then decided to extend suspension of non-emergency medical services in private health facilities.

The cabinet then extended work with some of the decisions it issued regarding the reduction in the number of employees present at the workplace in the public and in the private sectors. It also extended the implementation of the decision determining working hours for employees and workers at their workplace in the public and private sectors, while taking into consideration what has been decided regarding work hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1441 AH.

Source: Government of Qatar