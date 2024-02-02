Cadence’s 2023 Diversity in Technology Scholarship Awarded to 28 Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Cadence Design Systems
By Ryan Robello

Over the past six years, Cadence's Diversity in Technology Scholarship Program has directly supported students from underrepresented communities in their journeys to receive a bachelor's, master's, or PhD degree in a technical field. We are excited to announce the recipients of our 2023 Diversity in Technology Scholarships! In the first of a four-part blog series, we're spotlighting the outstanding academic achievements of 28 students.

As our scholarships continue to make impactful differences in the lives of student applicants and their families, we could not be happier with the growth of our reach this cycle. In 2023, we shattered our previous application record and received more than 300 submissions, seeing an increase of nearly double year-over-year. We are truly elated by the overwhelming number of responses. We were also inspired by the thoughtful essays, impressive resumes, and acclaimed recommendations we received. These talented students represent the next generation of diverse innovators, which signifies the importance of scholarships that support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Cadence is proud to contribute these funds as part of our mission to create an inclusive environment that fosters a range of perspectives across the tech industry. Each awardee is currently pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in a technical field such as computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, or electronic engineering. They were selected based on their leadership skills, recognition of their accomplishments, endorsement from professors, and their drive to shape the world of technology.

Throughout these blog posts, we look forward to highlighting the individual stories of our recipients and learning more about the ways they aim to impact technology in their careers.

Congratulations to this year's 28 Cadence Diversity in Technology scholarship recipients!

Black Students in TechnologyLatinx Students in TechnologyWomen in Technology
Adedamola Adesokan
University of New Mexico		Allison Delgado
Santa Clara University		Arisa Chue
Stanford University
Alavajoy Asante
University of North Carolina at Charlotte		Emily Arana
University of California, Davis		Ecy King
Stanford University
Aramide Ogundiran
Morgan State University		Jimena Noa-Guevara
Oregon State University		Hyunsu Chae
University of Texas at Austin
Jonan Mazni
New York Institute of Technology		Jose Guajardo
University of California, Berkeley		Iwinosa Aideyan
Clemson University
Kelvin Kwakye
North Carolina State University		Rosalinda Garcia
Oregon State University		Layla Ghalayini
Georgia Institute of Technology
Kyle Johnson
University of Washington		Sarah Barreto Ornellas
Massachusetts Institute of Technology		Lily Chen
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Nkechi Akwari
University of Cincinnati		Vinicius Cabral do Nascimento
Purdue University		Mansi Sood
Carnegie Mellon University
Oluwadamiola Oke
The George Washington University		Xiomara Gonzalez
University of Texas at Austin		Nishith Chakraborty
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Precious Kolawole
Carleton University
Promise Ekpo
Cornell University
Saba Mansour
Cornell University
Sneha Narasimhan
North Carolina State University

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Press Releases

Recent Posts

Quick Links

Copyright © 2024 Qatar Press All Rights Reserved.