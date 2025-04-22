Call for Nominations: 2025 Global Citizen Award

LONDON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading international residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners, in partnership with Andan Foundation, a Swiss non-profit humanitarian organization, is pleased to announce the call for nominations for the 2025 Global Citizen Award.

Created 11 years ago in 2014, the Global Citizen Award is a tribute that honors remarkable individuals working to advance any one of the global challenges affecting humanity today – challenges that transcend national boundaries and cannot be resolved by any one country acting alone.

The 2025 laureate will be selected by a distinguished, independent committee and honored at the Global Citizen Award ceremony. This is a gala evening event which forms part of the annual Henley & Partners Global Citizenship Conference which is taking place this year at The Dorchester, London from 2–4 November 2025.

Henley & Partners Chairman and Founder of the Andan Foundation, Dr Christian H. Kaelin, says the awardee’s work needs to demonstrate a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable social groups, particularly with a connection to migration-related issues. “The Global Citizen Award is open worldwide to those working in a field with a direct link to the issues they are looking to affect. The committee is looking for remarkable and inspirational individuals who demonstrate vision, courage, and innovation in driving global change, and whose actions and outlook contribute to a more just, peaceful, connected, and tolerant world.”

The selection process is based on a majority decision of the Award Committee. The award itself consists of a bespoke sculptural medal designed by leading Italian artist Antonio Nocera, an award certificate signed by the Chairman of the Global Citizen Award Committee, and a monetary prize of USD 20,000, which goes towards supporting the awardee’s humanitarian efforts. In addition, Henley & Partners commits to working closely with the awardee for a period of one year, raising awareness of their work and supporting the selected project through the firm’s network of more than 60 offices worldwide.

Since its inception, the Global Citizen Award has honored many remarkable individuals, including German entrepreneur Harald Höppner, who set up the refugee humanitarian aid project Sea Watch, Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Africa’s largest disaster relief organization and Monique Morrow, Co-Founder of The Humanized Internet, a digital identity project that aims to bring hope to the estimated 1.1 billion individuals in the world who cannot prove their legal identity.

Diep Vuong, Co-Founder and President of the Pacific Links Foundation, was awarded for her work in Southeast Asia campaigning for the rights of those enslaved by human trafficking, while Prof. Dr. Padraig O’Malley received his Global Citizen Award in recognition of his work on conflict resolution and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, South Africa, and Iraq. Zannah Bukar Mustapha was recognized for the psychological, educational, spiritual and other developmental support provided to the children and widows affected by the insurgency in north-eastern Nigeria, and last year, Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Maldives and the current Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, was acknowledged for his pioneering work as a human rights activist and advocate for climate action.

Reflecting on the award’s legacy and impact, Dr. Kaelin explains that the ideals of global citizenship have always been central to Henley & Partners. Through its collaboration with the Andan Foundation, the firm extends vital support to individuals displaced by conflict, war, and climate-related crises. “Each of our Global Citizen Award recipients has moved us with their courage to tackle challenges many consider overwhelming,” he says. “Today’s global issues go far beyond individual communities or nations. More than ever, it’s essential to support those who are actively creating meaningful change in the lives of vulnerable communities worldwide.”

Nominations close on Tuesday, 1 July 2025. You can submit your nomination online here or send it to gca@henleyglobal.com.

