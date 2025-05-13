CGTN: China and CELAC usher in new chapter of South-South cooperation

As China hosts the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing this Tuesday, CGTN publishes an article highlighting how China-CELAC cooperation is delivering tangible benefits to local communities. The article also underscores China’s sincere commitment to working hand in hand with CELAC countries on five major projects and advancing together on their respective paths to modernization.

BEIJING, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Located in San Salvador, the National Library of El Salvador – a China-aided mega project – has become a modern cultural landmark in the capital city since its inauguration in late 2023.

Spanning 24,000 square meters, the library is open 24/7 and holds over 360,000 volumes. It serves multiple functions, including youth education, art exhibitions, cultural performances, and academic conferences.

The library is among more than 200 infrastructure projects China has supported in Latin American and the Caribbean (LAC) countries in recent years, which Chinese President Xi Jinping noted during his address at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi said those projects have helped create nearly one million local jobs.

Fundamental pursuit to benefit people

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the official launch of the China-CELAC Forum, Xi said he’s pleased to see the China-CELAC Forum grow from a seedling to a tall tree.

China and CELAC countries have built a community with a shared future, featuring equality and mutual benefits, upholding openness and inclusiveness, and aiming to bring tangible benefits for the people, Xi said.

Since 2012, China has been LAC’s second-largest trading partner and is now the top partner for Chile, Brazil, and Peru. It has signed free trade agreements with five LAC nations: Peru, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Nicaragua.

As of 2024, bilateral trade reached $500 billion – a nearly 40-fold increase since 2000, according to Chinese Ambassador to Panama Xu Xueyuan.

So far, 23 LAC countries have signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with China, Xu said. Notable BRI projects include the Chancay Port – South America’s first smart and green port – and the Jamaica North-South Highway.

Inaugurated in November 2024, Chancay Port has cut Pacific shipping time by nearly one-third, lowered logistics costs by 20 percent, and is expected to create over 8,000 direct jobs. Such tangible cooperation has received strong local support. A CGTN poll of 2,500 Latin Americans found that 80.4 percent viewed the BRI as beneficial to regional economic and social development.

Since 1993, China has dispatched 38 medical teams to Caribbean nations, offering care and helping improve local medical capabilities. The same poll showed that 86.2 percent of respondents had a favorable impression of China.

Solidarity and further cooperation

At the gathering, Xi stressed the importance of Global South unity in face of rising unilateralism and protectionism.

China and LAC countries are important members of the Global South, Xi said, adding that “Independence and autonomy are our glorious traditions, development and rejuvenation are our natural rights, fairness and justice are our common pursuits.”

Facing the undercurrents of geopolitics and camp confrontation, as well as the growing countercurrents of unilateralism and protectionism, China is willing to join hands with CELAC countries to launch the five major projects, seek common development and rejuvenation, Xi said.

Detailing the major projects centering on solidarity, development, civilization, security and people-to-people exchanges, Xi called on China and Latin American and Caribbean countries to continue supporting each other on core interest issues and major concerns, maintain close exchanges in all fields, and jointly implement the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative.

Xi announced that China will provide CELAC countries with a credit fund of 66 billion yuan (around $9.2 billion) to support their development. Additionally, over the next three years, China will offer 3,500 government scholarships, 10,000 training opportunities, 500 international Chinese language teacher scholarships, and 300 training spots for poverty reduction technologies.

China has decided to offer a visa-free policy to five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and will expand the policy to cover more regional countries in due course, said the Chinese president.

China’s recent modernization has boosted confidence in the region. A CGTN poll showed that 82.9 percent of respondents see China’s development model as a valuable reference for LAC countries.

Noting China has always been a good friend and partner of LAC countries, Xi called on China and LAC countries to join hands and move forward side by side on respective modernization journeys.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-05-13/China-and-CELAC-usher-in-new-chapter-of-South-South-cooperation-1Dl5vaucHW8/p.html

Contact: CGTN, cgtn@cgtn.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9450561