Chubb appoints Mark Quinn as Regional Head of PowerGen for Eurasia & Africa

In this role, Mark will have overall responsibility for underwriting and business development activity for this line of business across its Eurasia & Africa region, where he will be supported by local underwriting teams.

Mark, who was previously Head of PowerGen in MENA, will report to Nikolay Dmitriev, Regional Director Property and Casualty. He will also maintain his responsibilities as Senior Executive Officer of Chubb Underwriting (DFIC) Ltd, reporting to Mojgan Khoshabi, Regional Managing Director, MENA. Mark will continue to be based in Dubai and the appointment is effective immediately.

Giles Ward, Regional President, Eurasia & Africa, Chubb, said:

“I’m extremely pleased that we have a professional of Mark’s calibre in the team. In his new role, his deep technical and market knowledge, backed by Chubb’s excellent risk engineering and claims capabilities, will help us capitalise on opportunities for profitable growth in the region in this line of business.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

