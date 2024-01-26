City Sightseeing Worldwide Partners with TripAdmit for Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions

Elevating travel experiences with cashless gratuity, seamless reviewing, and easy upselling through TipDirect

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / An exciting, much-needed partnership has been announced; City Sightseeing Worldwide has sealed a groundbreaking alliance with TripAdmit 's digital tipping software, TipDirect. Renowned for its open-top double-decker bus, boat, and walking tours, City Sightseeing will utilize TripAdmits cutting edge software to make travel more convenient in over 100 cities around the world.

No more searching for loose change, TipDirect introduces a seamless, secure, and cashless method for guests to convey their appreciation to guides or drivers who have crafted exceptional experiences. With minimal effort guests can extend their gratitude by tipping directly from their mobile devices by utilizing card tap technology or QR code scans.

Going beyond the conventional, the platform's generative AI automation also aids guests in crafting personalized reviews. With TipDirect, City Sightseeing Worldwide guests can quickly and seamlessly share their experiences with other travelers.

Matias Machesich, the Director of Sales for TripAdmit , is highly enthusiastic about this partnership, accentuating the transformative capabilities of the TipDirect platform. He shares, "In our journey towards a cashless society, our vision is to make digital tipping and providing reviews for tour guides a seamless experience for guests worldwide."

Beyond tipping and reviews, this international collaboration encompasses more than just those aspects. Through the TipDirect platform, City Sightseeing will have the opportunity to upsell additional tours they may provide and seek to expand their social media presence using the innovative Social Connect functionality.

(TripAdmit Founders, John Maguire and Andrew Kelly)

Since TripAdmit's inception in 2019, the company has swiftly emerged as a dynamic player in the tours and activities software sector. Beyond its pioneering booking software, digital tipping, and AI review generator, TripAdmit empowers City Sightseeing to elevate and expand their offerings while making the travel experience more convenient.

Established in 1999, City Sightseeing has evolved into the preeminent global brand for Hop-On-Hop-Off services. City Sightseeing has transformed from a local attraction to an in-destination experiences and activities supplier. With an annual footfall of over 13 million travelers exploring destinations, the global network encompasses 200+ partners, including tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, cruise ship companies and industry suppliers.

The partnership between City Sightseeing Worldwide and TripAdmit is great news for travelers and tours alike-simple, convenient, and elevated experiences-what could be better?

