HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 March 2021 – Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (“Comba Telecom” or “the Group”, SEHK stock code: 2342), a leading global solutions and services provider of wireless and information communication systems, announced the launch of the industry’s first Open RAN multi-RAT, multi-band Remote Radio Unit (“RRU”) that supports 1800MHzand2100MHz, promoting widespread adoption of emerging open standards in the globe.

The RRU is designed to minimize the total cost of ownership (“TCO”) for operators and neutral hosts in macro deployments through fast and easy deployment, energy savings, improved coverage and throughput, smaller footprint and easy maintenance. Engineered for efficient high power (320W) operation, the multi-RAT multi-band 4T4R RRUminimizes the environmental footprint and reduces the energy spend for the operator.

As a first in the OpenRAN industry theGSM/UMTS/LTE/5G NR multi-mode operation makes it ideal for simple upgrades of legacy sites without compromises. The 4T4R radio supports two LTE/5G NR carriers per band and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (“DSS”). This enables operators to serve arising 5G traffic demand without additional spectrum or removing LTE service.

Comba has a long-standing collaboration with major industry partners and alliances and has participated in the initial Open RAN trials and lab projects in different regions. With all in-house expertise in interoperability and optimizing radio designs for market specific criteria, Comba enables mobile operators to accelerate time to market, and mitigate the overall technology risk when adopting to Open RAN strategy in their next generation of RAN.

Ms. Annabel Huo, Executive Director, Senior Vice President of the Group and President of Comba Telecom International said, “Comba’s open radio solutions are taking shape by adding future-proof technical features to answer the calls from the markets. The launch of the multi-RAT multi-band RRU is expected to boost an increasing adoption of Open RAN at global scale, and to build more proven cases in different scenarios. Seeing a massive growth of the Open RAN market over the coming years, the open technologies will become mature enough for widespread deployment.”

Comba’s Open RAN solution series will be extending band options withboth high power and lower power radios for multi-service scenarios andheterogeneous networks. For the update about Comba’sOpen RAN Solution, please visit https://www.comba-telecom.com/en/openran-solutions.

Comba Telecom is a leading global solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems with its own R&D and manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including antennas and base station subsystems, wireless access, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with manufacturing bases in China and R&D centers in both China and the United States, Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Comba Telecom was included in the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index in November 2019. Furthermore, the Company was included as a constituent stock of Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index and other Hang Seng Family of Indexes, and the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in September 2020. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.

