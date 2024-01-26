Condor Capital Wealth Management CEO Ken Schapiro Recognized in 2023 InvestmentNews Hot List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / We are pleased to announce that Condor Capital Wealth Management's Chief Executive Officer, Ken Schapiro, has been recognized in the InvestmentNews Hot List for 2023. This list acknowledges the top figures across the country, selected from hundreds of nominations, whose contributions have shaped the wealth management industry.

The full report and list for the InvestmentNews 2023 Hot List can be found here.

Ken has appeared in other rankings, such as Barron's 2023 Top 1200 Advisors and Forbes 2023 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. His dedication to his clients and his team has made it possible for Condor to be named to NJBiz's Best Places to Work in NJ list for eleven consecutive years. As the creator of the Robo Report®, an institutional-quality research report covering performance, fees, assets, and many other parameters on robo advisors, he and his team have assisted smaller retail investors and striven to promote transparency in the industry.

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 26 professional and support staff. Condor has been in Martinsville, NJ, for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management