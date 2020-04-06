CRA Assigns New Frequency to Broadcast Coronavirus Awareness in Bengali

The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) announced that it has assigned a frequency to a new FM radio broadcasting station, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and Sports, to broadcast awareness programs in Bengali language for the Bengali-speaking community in Qatar.

CRA mentioned that this comes as part of Qatar’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). After being coordinated with the Ministry of Culture and Sports and Qatar Media Corporation, the new FM station started broadcasting programs on Sunday, March 22, 2020 on FM Channel 95.3 MHz to promote awareness to the audience about the precautionary measures that need to be taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“In accordance with the CRA’s mandate related to allocating and managing of scarce resources like radio spectrum, the CRA has taken urgent measures to assign appropriate frequency that can be used temporarily during this period to help in raising awareness and ensuring the safety of a large population of people who speaks Bengali language in Qatar. The CRA will continue to take any other urgent measures that support Qatar’s efforts in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” said CRA.

Source: Government of Qatar