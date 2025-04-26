Crystal Palace Advances to FA Cup Final

Doha: Crystal Palace secured a spot in the FA Cup final after a decisive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in the semifinal match on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. Eberechi Eze and Senegalese forward Ismala Sarr (with two goals) scored for Crystal Palace in the 31st, 58th, and 90+4th minutes, respectively.

According to Qatar News Agency, Crystal Palace will face the winner of the upcoming match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, scheduled for Sunday at Wembley Stadium. This marks Crystal Palace’s third appearance in the FA Cup final, following their previous runs in 1990 and 2016, where they lost to Manchester United on both occasions.