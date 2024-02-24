Cuba calls for an end to Israeli crimes against Gaza

HAVANA, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez called for intensifying international efforts to stop Israeli aggression and genocide against Palestinian people and allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. 'We support Palestinian President's call for immediate international action to stop the ongoing genocide,' President Canel said in a post on X. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, also called, in a post on X, for halting crimes of genocide against the Palestinians, supporting international community demand to protect the Palestinians and offer them urgent humanitarian aid. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency