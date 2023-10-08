Cuba calls on Security Council to put an end to Israeli acts of aggression

Cuba expressed deep concern about the situation in occupied Palestinian territory, stressing the current escalation in Gaza strip is due to 75 years of continued violation of Palestinian people’s rights, in addition to aggressive and expansionist policy of the Israeli entity.

Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry called on Security Council to fulfill its obligations in putting an end to the Israel aggressive acts, noting that collusion of the US and Israel, threatens peace and stability in the Middle East region

The ministry called for a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian Case through negotiations in order to avoid further escalation in the region, which is based on establishing a Palestinian state.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency