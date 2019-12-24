Curtains come down on Qatar International Weightlifting Cup

DOHA, Qatar's Fares Ibrahim Hassouna and India's Mirabai Chanu were selected as the best athletes at Qatar International Weightlifting Cup concluded in Doha on Monday.

Hassouna claimed the gold of Men's 96 kg category and secured his spot in Tokyo 2020 Olympics while Former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu notched up the women's 49kg category gold medal.

Hassouna cleared a total of 404kg in the 96kg category after lifting 176kg in snatch and 226kg in clean and jerk.

Kianoush Rostam took the silver with 403kg (178kg snatch, 225kg clean and jerk) while the bronze medal went to Ali Miri who lifted 371kg in total (162kg snatch, 207 clean and jerk).

Chanu won gold with an effort of 194kg in the Olympic qualifying event. She lifted 83kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk to finish on top of the podium.

This year's championship, hosted by the Qatar Weightlifting Federation (QWF) under the auspices of the International Weightlifting Federation, featured the participation of more than 150 lifters representing 42 countries.

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee