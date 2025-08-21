Doha Bank Stars League: Al Gharafa Coach Seeks to Maintain Lead, Al Arabi Coach Highlights Match’s Importance

Doha: Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins stressed the importance of the team’s match against Al Arabi tomorrow (Friday) at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the second round of Doha Bank Stars League. Speaking to the media ahead of their 2025-2026 season Doha Bank Stars League Week 2 match against Al Arabi, Martins, who led Al Gharafa to their eighth Amir’s Cup title last season, said: “We did not perform as we should in the first half against Umm Salal. We made many mistakes that gave our opponents the opportunity to launch dangerous counterattacks, and we know they excel at this style. But after the second goal, our players showed their true spirit and succeeded in turning the match in our favour.

According to Qatar News Agency, Al Arabi coach Pablo Amo emphasized the significance of the upcoming match against Al Gharafa. Amo stated, “We are fully aware of the importance of the match against Al Gharafa. They are an organized team with distinguished players. We have made a great effort over the past few days to analyze the opponents’ performance and correct the aspects that were not ideal in our first match against Al Wakrah, which ended in a draw.”

Martins highlighted the strengths of Al Arabi’s attacking line, acknowledging the challenges his team may face. He expressed confidence in the team’s ability to deliver a strong and entertaining performance for the fans, despite the absence of player Florinel Koeman due to injury. Martins also called on Al Gharafa’s fans to support the team in the stands.

Amo, on the other hand, pointed out the high spirits and competitive nature within his team, emphasizing their respect for Al Gharafa but making it clear that they aim to win and secure the three points. Al Gharafa currently tops the Doha Bank Stars League standings with three points, while Al Arabi is in fifth place with one point.