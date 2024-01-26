Domad Capital CEO Dominik Madani Attends 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

DAVOS-KLOSTERS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Sector agnostic investment and advisory firm Domad Capital has announced that its CEO and senior partner, Dominik Madani, is representing the company at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held in Switzerland.



CEO and senior partner, Dominik Madani

Domad Capital prioritized attendance of the respected economic forum due to the firm's awareness of the WEF as a global platform for collaborative dialogue among the world's leaders in business, politics, academia, and civil society.

"The importance of this forum lies in its unique ability to convene diverse stakeholders to address pressing global challenges and explore sustainable solutions," says Domad CEO Madani.

Madani states that the WEF facilitates an intersection of ideas and strategies, encouraging cross-sector collaboration that is essential for handling complex, interconnected global issues.

"We felt that it was vitally important for us as an investment and advisory firm to participate in the conference," Madani shares. "We focus our investments on the sectors of finance and technology - and their intersection, fintech - and we prioritize areas like renewable energy and artificial intelligence."

Madani states that his firm's participation in the WEF aligns with several key objectives. He and his team felt that the WEF provided an excellent opportunity for Domad Capital to engage with global leaders, policymakers, and industry innovators. The forum is an ideal platform where Madani can foster relationships and alliances crucial for future collaborations and business ventures.

"The WEF is a melting pot of global challenges, cutting-edge ideas, trends, and solutions that can solve these challenges," says Madani. "It's an opportunity for us to gain access to a wealth of insights on the latest technological advancements, economic trends, and regulatory landscapes. We're optimistic that this will enhance our strategic planning and decision-making processes."

He continues that the WEF is where the industry's thought leaders congregate and he is particularly interested in hearing the most recent ideas and research pertaining to sustainable investment and technological innovation, two areas where Domad Capital focuses its investments. Madani hopes to share his firm's own expertise during the global discourse and contribute toward shaping policies and strategies on crucial issues.

Madani recognizes that an appearance at WEF has the potential to raise a company's global visibility and reputation, but as the leader of a progressive and socially responsible firm committed to addressing global challenges, his main focus lies in acquiring knowledge on the latest Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) being presented.



"The WEF targets sustainable and inclusive development - and this resonates with Domad Capital's commitment to responsible investment," Madani states. "Being able to attend this forum offers a platform to align with and contribute to global efforts towards achieving the SDGs."

While having a diversified investment portfolio at Domad Capital, he's also serving as senior advisor to 8090 Industries, a decarbon & aerospace fund led by some of the strongest industrial families.

"It's important to understand various angles of a sector and connect the dots," Madani says. "While some might have a deep knowledge in a particular space - i.e sustainability and decarbonization - I like to add value by understanding policies and opening the doors to large corporations and governments."

He adds that the WEF is a strategic nexus for his company. It offers avenues for growth, collaboration, and contributing positively to global economic and social progress. This is why Madani was keen to represent Domad Capital at the forum; he plans to take everything he observes and learns back with him to continue the growth of his company to the benefit of his clients and partners.

About Domad Capital

Domad Capital is a sector agnostic investment & advisory firm that invests in ambitious companies and seeks to elevate large corporations through strategic advisory services. The firm invests and advises in different sectors, with a focus in advanced and innovative technologies. The team at Domad Capital invests in emerging tech and serves as a tech incubator to work with early stage startups. The firm focuses on disruptive companies that provide solutions to global challenges.

Website: https://domadcapital.com/

Contact Dominik Madani - Info@domadcapital.com

