EdgeVerve’s AssistEdge 19.0 to Empower Human-Digital workforce to Build High-Performance Enterprise

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, recently unveiled the latest version of its Automation platform AssistEdge 19.0. This new version of the platform is designed to support and scale large process automation programs for global enterprises. Enterprises can now get empowered with granular process visibility and sophisticated orchestration capabilities to seamlessly integrate bots, human experts, and AI technologies to meet key business objectives.

Intelligent Automation is fast becoming a catalyst in architecting the future of enterprise. However, the real benefits accrue only when Intelligent Automation is adopted at scale. As enterprises move along the automation maturity curve, many consistent barriers arising from disconnected automation implementation, continue to hold them back from adopting automation at scale. To derive sustainable value, organizations need to build capability to deliver personalized customer journeys on a foundation of hyper-efficient execution. This would reshape the enterprise to tap human expertise for empathy and innovation, while leveraging bots for productivity and quality.

AssistEdge 19.0 provides enterprises the opportunity to connect:

People – Wider connection of people into automation journey through low code platforms for citizen developers and enterprise personal automation assistants.

Process – Stronger connection of processes into automation journey with end-to-end process orchestration through workflows and auto-automation.

Data – Deeper connection of data into automation journey through contextual data discovery, intelligent document processing and advanced insights.

“The next frontier in digital transformation will be achieved by integrating business processes across multiple business units. AssistEdge 19.0, a platform best suited for large enterprises, will champion this shift by connecting people, process, data across business units, with insight led decision-making,” said Sateesh Seetharamiah, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, Edge Products, EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

AssistEdge offers a cohesive automation platform that enables enterprises to scale in their automation journey. It offers enterprises with a comprehensive suite of products enabling them to drive initiatives around process discovery, intelligent automation and digital workforce orchestration. AssistEdge has helped enterprises unlock value in the form of reduced service time, faster sales cycles, better resource allocation, accelerated revenue recognition and improved efficiency among others.

EdgeVerve Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, is a global leader in AI and Automation, assisting clients thrive in their digital transformation journey. Our mission is to create a world where our technology augments human intelligence and creates possibilities for enterprises to thrive. Our comprehensive product portfolio across AI (Infosys Nia), Automation (AssistEdge) and Supply Chain (TradeEdge), helps businesses develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. Today EdgeVerve’s products are used by global corporations across financial services, insurance, retail, consumer & packaged goods, life sciences, manufacturing telecom and utilities. Visit us to know how enterprises across the world are thriving with the help of our technology.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

