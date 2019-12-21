Education Minister receives special education expert

Manama, Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, received special education specialist, Fatima Al-Atawi, who briefed him about the Future Profession project benefiting students with mental disability, who are integrated in public schools.

The project aims to prepare students with special needs to make a career after their graduation, through implementing a set of activities in various fields, including agriculture, drawing, sewing and cooking, in order to help them start their own small enterprises in the future.

The minister lauded the project which motivates such students to learn and take full advantage of their skills in such fields, especially in light of the Education Ministry's integration of students with special needs in 82 schools, or 40% of the total number of schools.

He gave directives to relevant sides at the Ministry of Education to benefit of the project and discuss the mechanisms of its implementation.

Source: Bahrain News Agency