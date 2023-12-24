Education Ministry, ADRA discuss cooperation

Damascus, Education Minister Muhammad Amer Mardini discussed on Sunday with Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) director for the Middle East and North Africa Nagi Khalil means to expand cooperation and provide support for the education sector in Syria. Mardini said that the Ministry is working hard to ensure that the educational process continues in the optimal manner in Syria, and that it exerts considerable efforts to rebuild and repair schools damaged by terrorism. The minister indicated the importance of focusing on preparing training programs, qualifying teachers, and following up on school restoration in cooperation with ADRA . For his part, Khalil said ADRA is prepared to provide support to a number of projects that have priority, reviewing the Agency's goals and work in providing relief and social care. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency