Emergency landing of a plane carrying the Italian Minister of Defense

Baghdad: A plane carrying Guido Crosetto, the Italian Minister of Defense, made an emergency landing on Friday due to a sudden malfunction. The Italian News Agency reported, quoting government sources, that the pilot of the Falcon 900 plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Ciampino Airport in the capital, Rome, by smoke that suddenly filled the cockpit. The Agency indicated that "the plane carrying the Italian Minister is from the first generation that was supposed to be taken out of service some time ago." Source: National Iraqi News Agency