DHL Express UAE and Meydan Free Zone have partnered to boost global shipping for UAE businesses. The agreement offers streamlined logistics, reduced rates, and expert support, aligning with Dubai’s goal to strengthen its position as a global center for trade and entrepreneurship.

Empowering Business Growth: DHL Express UAE and Meydan Free Zone Announce Strategic Logistics Partnership

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DHL Express UAE, the global leader in international express logistics, has signed a strategic agreement with award-winning, 100% digital Meydan Free Zone to enhance international shipping capabilities for UAE-based businesses. The partnership, formalized at the Meydan Free Zone headquarters, was signed by Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Country Manager of DHL Express UAE, and Mohammad Bin Humaidan Al Falasi, Director of Free Zone Licensing at Meydan Free Zone.

Through this collaboration, businesses operating within the Meydan Free Zone will gain streamlined access to DHL’s global logistics network, which spans more than 220 countries and territories. The agreement includes preferential shipping rates, expert customs guidance, scalable delivery solutions, and dedicated logistics assistance designed to simplify international trade and accelerate global business expansion.

The partnership supports Dubai’s broader economic agenda to foster entrepreneurship and position the emirate as a leading global hub for trade and innovation. By addressing key logistical challenges, the initiative will especially benefit high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. E-commerce businesses, in particular, will benefit from DHL’s fulfilment services, automated tracking tools, and optimized last-mile delivery solutions that improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond logistics, the partnership gives entrepreneurs access to one of Dubai’s most future-ready business ecosystems. Companies benefit from 0% corporate tax as qualified Free Zone entities, guaranteed UAE bank account assistance, and access to over 2,500 licensed activities across multiple sectors. The free zone also offers LLC structures for personal liability protection, flexible pay-as-you-grow packages, ISO-certified data security, and continuous expert support, all managed through a fully digital, award-winning platform.

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Country Manager of DHL Express UAE, stated: “DHL Express is proud to be part of the UAE’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Our partnership with Meydan Free Zone reinforces our commitment to supporting SMEs with best-in-class logistics expertise, seamless international delivery, and tailored support.”

Mohammad Bin Humaidan Al Falasi, Director of Free Zone Licensing at Meydan Free Zone, added: “At Meydan Free Zone, we’re committed to creating an environment where businesses can launch and scale with ease. This partnership with DHL Express provides our license holders with the logistical tools they need to expand internationally and compete on a global stage. It’s a key milestone in our mission to build a smart, agile, and globally connected business community.”

The agreement is part of DHL’s broader strategy to empower globally ambitious small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with specialized logistics solutions and sector-specific expertise. From cross-border compliance to last-mile delivery, DHL offers a full suite of services that help entrepreneurs streamline supply chains and reach new markets efficiently. Further strengthening the offering, Meydan Free Zone’s Fawri license enables businesses to become operational in under 60 minutes, setting a new benchmark for speed and simplicity in company formation. Together, the partnership delivers an end-to-end ecosystem built for efficiency, agility, and global reach.

By embedding advanced logistics capabilities into Dubai’s SME ecosystem, this partnership reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading destination for innovation-led, sustainable business growth.

About DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group, which generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

About Meydan Free Zone:

Meydan Free Zone ranks among the world’s largest and most advanced Digital Free Zones, strategically located just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and headquartered at the prestigious Meydan Hotel. Known for its award-winning 360° platform, it enables businesses to launch, operate, and scale with speed, simplicity, and flexibility from Dubai to the world.

