English Premier League: Newcastle, Chelsea Secure Wins in Round 34

Newcastle: Newcastle United secured a 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday in round 34 of the English Premier League. Alexander Isak opened the scoring for Newcastle with a penalty in the 45+4th minute, followed by goals from Dan Burn in the 56th minute and William Osula in the 80th minute.

According to Qatar News Agency, the win brings Newcastle’s tally to 62 points, placing them third in the league standings, while Ipswich Town remain in 18th place with 21 points. In other matches, Chelsea defeated Everton 1-0, with Nicholas Jackson scoring the lone goal in the 27th minute. Chelsea now have 60 points, placing them fifth, while Everton sit in 14th place with 38 points, trailing Manchester United on goal difference.

Fulham overcame an early deficit to defeat Southampton 2-1, moving to eighth place with 51 points, tied with Brighton on goal difference. Southampton remain at the bottom of the table with 11 points. Brighton secured a 3-2 victory over West Ham United, moving to ninth place with 51 points, while West Ham remain in 17th place with 36 points. Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Leicester City 3-0, moving to 13th place with 41 points, while Leicester City remain in 19th place with 18 points.