EU Climate Agency Reports Record-Breaking Warmth in January 2025

Brussels: January 2025 was the warmest January globally, with an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 13.23 C, 0.79 C above the 1991-2020 average for January, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

According to Qatar News Agency, January 2025 was 1.75 C above the pre-industrial level and marked the 18th month in the last 19 months where the global-average surface air temperature exceeded 1.5 C above the pre-industrial level.

The last 12-months period from February 2024 to January 2025 was recorded as being 0.73 C above the 1991-2020 average. This period was also 1.61 C above the estimated 1850-1900 average, which is used to define the pre-industrial level.