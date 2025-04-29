Explore the Cheung Chau Bun Festival – A One-of-a-Kind Celebration Inscribed on the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Get ready for a series of vibrant events and charming activities in the coming months!

Bun-Scrambling Competition

Annual Bun-Scrambling Competition, climbers race up bun-covered tower in lively celebration.

HONG KONG, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spring in Hong Kong means one thing: festivals – and lots of them! The much-loved Cheung Chau Bun Festival runs from 5-6 May, marking the start of a non-stop season of arts, culture and sporting events across the city.

Held annually on the charming outlying island of Cheung Chau, this iconic event transforms the slow-paced fishing village into a whirlwind of colour, tradition and high-flying fun. With lively parades, age-old rituals and quirky customs unique to Hong Kong, it’s no wonder the festival draws thousands of visitors from near and far each year.

From Buns to Beats: Top Hong Kong Events This Spring

A cornerstone of Hong Kong’s cultural calendar, the Cheung Chau Bun Festival is steeped in folklore and history. Recognised as part of China’s national list of intangible cultural heritage since 2011, it honours the sea god Pak Tai, who’s said to have saved the island from a deadly plague in the 18th century. Today, it continues to enchant visitors with Taoist ceremonies, lion dances, and its signature event: the thrilling bun-scrambling competition. Here are a few festival highlights:

Climbing Carnival – 27 April 2025

Immersing visitors in bun tower fun, the Climbing Carnival (12pm–6pm) promises an exciting afternoon of stall games, handicraft and variety shows.

Piu Sik Parade – 5 May 2025

During Piu Sik Parade, children dressed as deities, public figures and pop-culture icons appear to “float” above the crowds.

One of the festival’s most anticipated events, the Piu Sik Parade, draws thousands of onlookers each year. During this vibrant spectacle, children dressed as deities, public figures and pop-culture icons appear to “float” above the crowds in a vibrant, carnival-like procession.

Bun-Scrambling Competition Final – 5–6 May 2025

At midnight, the legendary Bun-Scrambling Competition begins. In this whimsical event, 12 climbers race up a roughly 14-metre tower covered in lucky buns (ping on bao), grabbing as many as they can. Higher buns earn more points, and the top scorer wins. Meanwhile, the competitor with the most buns earns the playful title of “Full Pockets of Lucky Buns.”

Nightfall Celebration: A Dazzling Drone Show

On 1 May, an immersive drone show will light up the night sky at 8pm.

Beyond Cheung Chau, spring also brings Labour Day Golden Week, running (1–5 May), filling the city with festive energy. Highlights include the celebration of Tin Hau (20 April); Buddha’s Birthday (5 May); and the Tam Kung Festival (5 May), traditionally observed by maritime communities.

To mark the occasion, an immersive 12-minute drone show will light up the night sky at 8pm on 1 May, set to newly composed music and framed by Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. For the best views, head to the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade.

Feel the Pulse: More from Hong Kong’s Cultural Beat

Alongside the Cheung Chau Bun Festival, an exciting lineup of events comes together as part of Cultural Beat – a citywide initiative that celebrates the arts, crafts, and traditions that give Hong Kong its one-of-a-kind rhythm.

Among the highlights:

Buddha Bathing Ceremony at Po Lin Monastery (29 April–5 May)

Step into serenity with this peaceful tradition, where visitors pour water over Buddha statues in a symbolic act of renewal.

Buddha Bathing Ceremony at Po Lin Monastery (29 April–5 May)

Step into serenity with this peaceful tradition, where visitors pour water over Buddha statues in a symbolic act of renewal.

Feel the adrenaline as teams paddle in sync during this high-energy showdown of speed, colour and tradition.

Tam Kung Festival @ Eastern District 2025 (29 April–7 May)

Soak up the colour and spirit of Hong Kong, with Cantonese opera, a parade featuring lion and dragon dances, and an international lion dance competition to honour sea god Tam Kung.

Soak up the colour and spirit of Hong Kong, with Cantonese opera, a parade featuring lion and dragon dances, and an international lion dance competition to honour sea god Tam Kung.

As the season unfolds, Hong Kong will host even more fairs and festivals:

Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong (22–25 May)

Explore connection, cultural identity, and the fusion of tradition and modernity at the Affordable Art Fair in Hong Kong this May, featuring works from 98 leading galleries.

French May Arts Festival (through 13 July)

Celebrate all things French with citywide events devoted to dance, theatre, music, cinema, circus, gastronomy and art exhibitions.

Celebrate all things French with citywide events devoted to dance, theatre, music, cinema, circus, gastronomy and art exhibitions.

(through 13 July) Celebrate all things French with citywide events devoted to dance, theatre, music, cinema, circus, gastronomy and art exhibitions. Chinese Culture Festival (June to September)

Experience the richness of Chinese heritage through months of dance performances, opera, film screenings, talks, and art exhibitions throughout the festival.

2025 also introduces exciting new cultural events:

Cirque du Soleil KOOZA (starts from 21 May)

Get swept into a whimsical world of acrobatics, stunts, and theatrical magic – a high-flying thrill from start to finish.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Picasso for Asia— A Conversation (through 13 July)

See over 60 Picasso masterpieces up close in this rare showcase at M+, offering fresh insights into the legendary artist's creative journey.

See over 60 Picasso masterpieces up close in this rare showcase at M+, offering fresh insights into the legendary artist’s creative journey.

And for sports fans:

Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2025 (18–22 June)

Feel the energy as six top teams serve, spike and dive in this high-stakes showdown at Hong Kong’s newest world-class venue.

To explore everything happening across the city, visit the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s dedicated Cultural Beat website. With real-time updates and insider tips, it’s your ultimate guide to experiencing the best of Hong Kong’s arts, culture and events.

Ready to experience Hong Kong’s extraordinary season of celebrations? Book your trip now and join in the excitement, as history, culture and community come together in true Hong Kong style.

