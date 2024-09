Ramallah - Ma'an - The Central Committee of the Fatah Movement will hold a meeting tomorrow, Sunday, headed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, at the presidential headquarters in the city of Ramallah. Deputy Secretary of the Central Committee, Sabri Saidam, said that the meeting will discuss the latest developments in the field, international movements, and the movement's internal affairs, in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression against our Palestinian people. Source: Maan News Agency