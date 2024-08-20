Prague, The Former Czech ambassador in Damascus, Eva Filipi, stressed that the West bears responsibility for what happened to Syria. 'There are amazingly young and wonderful people in Syria who have sincere national goals, but the West supported the terrorists with weapons, money and information to do everything that would destroy this stable country and good people,' Ambassador Filippi said in an interview with the Czech website Seznam. She considered that Syria expresses a sad story and that in 2010 it was a safe, stable country, and the people there were happy, pointing out that the Western sanctions and unjust siege that Syria was subjected to had a negative and harsh impact on all aspects of life there. Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochová awarded Ambassador Filipe the Czech writer Arnošt Lustig Award upon her return from Syria, in honor of her contribution to promoting the concepts of courage, humanity, and justice. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency