First flight of Algerian Airlines arrives in Lattakia Airport

The first passenger plane of Air Algerie arrived in Syria's Lattakia International Airport on Thursday evening, after nearly 10 years hiatus. Onboard the flight was the Director-General of Air Algerie Yassin Bin Salman,and his accompanying delegation . Lattakia Governor Amer Ismael Hilal, welcomed the delegation and underscored the supportive role played by Algeria in assistance to Syria, particularly after the February earthquake. In turn, Algerian Ambassador in Damascus Kamal Boushama highlighted the close ties between Algeria and Syria, hoping that this flight would pave the way for increasing cooperation in the future. Director General of Air Algerie, Yassine Ben Slimane, said that the resumption of flights between the two brotherly countries will allow travelers ease of movement, transit and travel to more than 49 destinations in the world through Algeria Airport, including ten African countries in addition to Europe and North America, in addition to economic facilities for companies and businessmen on the one hand for transporting goods, which contributes to strengthening mutual relations between the two countries in the economic, social and tourism fields. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency