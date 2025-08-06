Flat6Labs Grows Bigger: Introducing F6 Group to launch F6 Ventures, the new venture capital arm

F6 Ventures Launches to Propel Seed-Stage Investments Across Emerging Markets

CAIRO, EGYPT – EQS Newswire – 6 August 2025 – F6 Group, a newly formed entity integrating venture capital and entrepreneurial support, announces its official launch, anchored by two powerful arms: F6 Ventures, a newly launched seed-stage investment firm, and Flat6Labs (https://Flat6Labs.com), the region’s most recognized startup accelerator platform. Together, they represent a bold evolution of the company’s 14-year journey, bringing sharper focus, expanded reach, and deeper capabilities to support founders and ecosystems across the Middle East and Africa.

At the core of this transformation is F6 Ventures, the Group’s dedicated venture capital arm to be managing six funds with over $90 million in assets under management (AUM) and a track record of 300+ companies invested into by the Partners. Focused on seed and early-stage investments across the Middle East and Africa, F6 Ventures is positioned to become a market leader in seed-stage investing across emerging ecosystems, as it addresses a pressing funding gap at the most critical phase of startup development: the pre-seed and seed stages.

Co-Founded by Dina el-Shenoufy and Ramez El-Serafy, the firm leverages F6 Group’s extensive regional presence and legacy of empowering entrepreneurial talent, through the long-standing work of Flat6Labs, previously under the leadership of el-Shenoufy and El-Serafy, to back visionary founders, scale tech-driven innovation, and create lasting value for stakeholders.

“F6 Ventures marks a new era in our journey, bringing focused capital and sharper execution to support the region’s boldest founders.” said Dina el-Shenoufy, Co-Founder and General Partner at F6 Ventures. “We are extending our commitment to early-stage startups to help them scale from idea to impact.”

Backed by the extensive regional footprint and entrepreneurial legacy of F6 Group and headquartered in Cairo, with offices in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Amman Tunis, and Nairobi, F6 Ventures is also led by the regional partners, namely Eyad Albayouk, Ryaan Sharif, Rasha Manna, Walid Triki, and Christine Namara. Together, this seasoned leadership team brings decades of experience in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and market development across the Middle East and Africa.

“Over more than a decade, we’ve empowered thousands of founders and helped bold ideas grow into market-leading startups. I’m excited to begin this new chapter with F6 Ventures helping founders scale faster and drive the next wave of innovation,” said Ramez El-Serafy, Co-Founder and General Partner at F6 Ventures.

Meanwhile, maintaining the regionally renowned brand name, and with the leadership of newly appointed CEO, Yehia Houry, Flat6Labs sharpens its focus on founder support, innovation, and ecosystem growth across emerging markets. Building on more than 14 years of proven impact, it remains the region’s leading platform for world-class startup programs and ecosystem-building initiatives, deepening its mission to empower entrepreneurs and drive regional innovation .

Both entities operate under the unified structure of F6 Group led by Dina el-Shenoufy as CEO and Hany Al Sonbaty, Founder and Chairman, ensuring a unified strategy that combines venture capital and entrepreneurial support programs to advance innovation across emerging markets.

Looking ahead, F6 Ventures plans to launch multiple new regional funds across Africa, the GCC, and Levant, with a goal of expanding its AUMs to $200 million and investing in over 200 companies within the next five years.

F6 Group brings together venture capital and founder support under one platform, purpose-built to serve startups across emerging markets. By aligning investment and programmatic expertise, F6 Group delivers unmatched access to capital, programs, and expertise – turning visionary founders into market leaders.