Football: Qatar SC Maintain Perfect Start with Al Sailiya Win

Doha: Qatar SC beat Al Sailiya 2-0, in Week 2 opening match of the 2025-2026 season Doha Bank Stars League. The match took place Thursday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

According to Qatar News Agency, Lukas Kalvach and Joao Pedro delivered the goals in the 82nd minute and 100th minute respectively to gift Qatar SC the win in a match where both sides had plenty of opportunities to score. Kalvach was named Player of the Match.

The result takes Qatar SC to the top of the table having played a match more than everyone else. But they do have a perfect start to the league. Al Sailiya find themselves on the other side of the table with no points.