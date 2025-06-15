Foreign Ministers of Oman and Germany Address Regional Tensions

Muscat: Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, who is currently visiting Muscat, engaged in discussions regarding the tension in the region resulting from the Israeli military attack on Iran.

According to Qatar News Agency, the meeting between the two foreign ministers also focused on the progress of negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. They explored ways to manage conflicts and crises through dialogue and peaceful means.