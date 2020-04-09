GAC Launches Electronic Platform for Distance Learning and Training

HE Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, Chairman of General Authority of Customs (GAC), has launched a platform for distance learning and training. This is an electronic platform in order to implement all training courses overseen by the Customs Training Center within its annual plan for the training needs of GAC staffs during the current year 2020.

GAC stated that the Customs Training Center has worked on completing all required administrative and technical requirements to implement planned courses. This starts from preparing technical infrastructure, providing the mechanism of presenting the study material, overseeing the requirements of participants, conducting examinations and finding out results and others. Therefore, the developed infrastructure and modern technical aspects applied by the Customs Training Center have made it easy to get this work done over the past period.

During a meeting held via the electronic platform, the chairman of the Authority praised the developed level of the distance training and learning platform. He viewed it as an important step in upgrading the training mechanisms that GAC has sought for a period. He also stressed the need to put in place effective plans to take advantage of this platform in enhancing the expertise of GACC staffs in various areas of customs training.

Source: Government of Qatar