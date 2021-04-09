GCC ambassadors to Germany hold first coordination meeting

Berlin, At the invitation of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Federal Republic of Germany, Abdullah Abdullatif Abdullah, ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to the Federal Republic of Germany held the first coordination meeting, today at the headquarters of the Bahraini Embassy here, to discuss strengthening their work.

This meeting comes within the framework of the periodic meetings between the ambassadors of the GCC countries with the aim of exchanging views and coordinating positions that are in the interest of them.

During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation relations and exchanged views on common issues between the GCC countries, in implementation of the recommendations of the foreign ministers of the GCC countries to follow up the decisions of Al-Ula summit held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021, which confirmed the need to deepen all areas of joint action between each other.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Berlin, Dr. Najeeb Abdulrahman Al-Bader, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Berlin, Hafsa bint Abdullah Al-Olama, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Berlin, Essam bin Ibrahim Bait Al-Mal, Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Berlin, Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammad Al Thani, and the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman in Berlin, Yusuf bin Saeed Al Ameri.

Source: Bahrain News Agency