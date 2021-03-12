Riyadh. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has condemned and rejected the resolution issued by the European Parliament on human rights in Bahrain, citing false allegations and fallacies based on dishonest sources seeking to harm the Kingdom’s human rights reputation.

GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf stressed the belief and keenness of the GCC countries to support and promote human rights in accordance with the provisions of the GCC Declaration on Human Rights issued in 2014 as an expression of the GCC collective response to keep on elevating the status of human rights.

The GCC Chief said he was shocked the European Parliament resolution ignored all efforts that Bahrain has undertaken and the achievements it has accomplished at all levels to promote and protect human rights guaranteed by the constitution, national legislation and international agreements joined by the Kingdom to safeguard and protect rights and freedoms.

Dr. Al Hajraf praised Bahrain’s achievements in protecting and respecting human rights and ensuring the preservation of basic freedoms and affirmed the determination of the GCC countries to continue their efforts in support of human rights in accordance with international standards and conventions.

He lauded Bahrain’s efforts in this field, stressed his rejection of the European Parliament’s resolution, and called for commitment to credibility in obtaining information and to avoiding fallacies and unreliable sources.

The Secretary-General was deplored the European Parliament resorting to issue such a decision without communicating with the competent authorities in Bahrain and without exerting any effort to verify the allegations, which amounts to a violation of all norms and principles and undermine the report credibility, he said as he called for non-politicization of human rights issues.

The GCC comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Source: Bahrain News Agency