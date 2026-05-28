GCC Secretary General Condemns Continued Iranian Attacks on Kuwait

Kuwait city: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned in the strongest possible terms the continued Iranian attacks on Kuwait.

According to Qatar News Agency, Albudaiwi pointed out that the persistence of these attacks constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of good-neighbourliness.

The GCC Secretary General underscored the full support of the GCC member states for the State of Kuwait in all measures it undertakes to maintain its security and stability, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents.