Germany Halts Arms Exports to Israel Over Gaza Control Plan

Berlin: Germany announced the suspension of arms exports to Israel following the approval by Israel’s “Security Cabinet” of a plan to reoccupy the Gaza Strip and expand military control over it. This decision represents a significant policy shift by Germany in response to the plan, which includes displacing approximately 2.4 million people in Gaza.

According to Qatar News Agency, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated, “Under these circumstances, the German government will not permit any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.” This marks the first punitive measure taken by Germany against Israel in this context.

Chancellor Merz expressed concern about the ongoing civilian suffering in Gaza and reiterated the call for full access to the region for United Nations and other non-governmental organizations. He also urged Israel to refrain from annexing the West Bank, highlighting divisions within his coalition.

The chancellor’s statement comes amid calls from s

ome Social Democratic Party ministers for a firmer approach towards the Israeli government. Since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, Germany has approved the export of weapons worth at least EUR 485 million to Israel, including firearms, ammunition, and special armored vehicles.