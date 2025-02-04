GN introduces its most intelligent hearing portfolio yet, including ReSound Vivia – the world’s smallest AI powered hearing aid

ReSound Vivia

Built on decades of shared AI research and development across the GN Group, GN has pioneered a unique approach to AI that mimics the brain’s natural sound processing via a new Intelligent Focus feature to create a superior hearing experience in noise.

This breakthrough technology is packed in the world’s smallest rechargeable Receiver-in-Ear hearing aid, (microRIE), ReSound Vivia offering all-day battery power and comfort without compromise.

ReSound Vivia is powered by a dedicated Deep Neural Network (DNN) chip trained on 13.5 million spoken sentences that spotlights speech and eliminates distracting noise, offering the best solution for hearing in noise without cutting people off from the world around them.

To enable even more people to experience their best-in-class technologies, GN is bringing some of its most advanced features, including Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio and Auracast broadcast audio, to a new essentials range with the launch of ReSound Savi .

BALLERUP, Denmark, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GN, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, today announces the launch of ReSound Vivia, the world’s smallest AI powered hearing aid, and ReSound Savi, an essentials range featuring Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast broadcast audio.

ReSound Savi

The new ReSound Vivia hearing aids deliver unparalleled sound quality in noisy environments and all-day comfort without compromising size or battery life. Central to this innovation is GN’s unique human approach to AI, which models the brain’s natural sound processing capability to create voice clarity in complex listening environments. GN’s Intelligent Focus feature is distinctive in its ability to respond to the direction a person is looking, ensuring the AI enhances sounds based on the user’s natural response to their environment. GN’s proprietary technology provides a more natural and effortless listening experience, even in challenging situations like noisy restaurants or crowded venues.

A new, dedicated Deep Neural Network (DNN) chip enables the superior listening experience. This DNN-powered solution is up to 17 times more efficient than other leading hearing solutions with directionality and DNN noise reduction, resulting in a significant improvement to speech understanding.1 Trained on 13.5 million spoken sentences in various languages and with varied vocal effort, across 3.9 million tuned sound parameters, the DNN can perform 4.9 trillion operations per day to spotlight speech and reduce background noise.

Studies show ReSound Vivia offers the world’s best hearing in noise experience, with 64% of users experiencing improved hearing in noisy environments compared to other AI hearing solutions, so they can enjoy conversations with greater ease and understanding.1

All of this advanced technology is packed into the world’s smallest AI hearing aid, the ReSound Vivia microRIE. The microRIE style offers 30 hours wear on one battery charge and 20 hours of use for a typical day using a combination of Intelligent Focus and streaming.2 This all-day power ensures users can enjoy uninterrupted hearing and seamless connectivity without compromise.

Brian Dam Pedersen, Chief Technology Officer, Head of Research and Technology at GN, explains: “With ReSound Vivia, we’ve fundamentally reimagined how AI can enhance the hearing experience. Our unique Intelligent Focus feature mimics natural human behavior, allowing the AI to prioritize sounds based on where the user is looking, not just how loud they are. This creates a far more intuitive and natural listening experience, seamlessly integrating with the user’s own perception of their environment. It’s not just about amplifying sound; it’s about intelligently enhancing the sounds that matter most. And we are not stopping here – all the knowledge, capabilities, and research we have acquired will be applied across other GN products and projects, furthering innovation across the Group.”

Recognizing the importance of accessibility, GN is launching ReSound Savi to ensure that even more people with hearing loss can experience the latest in connectivity innovation. Both ReSound Vivia and ReSound Savi support Bluetooth LE Audio, including Auracast broadcast audio, the state-of-the-art low-energy connectivity feature. Building on a legacy of seamless connectivity, more people than ever will enjoy new streaming and communication opportunities in public places such as theaters, airports, restaurants, and arenas.

As part of these launches, GN also introduces the world’s first app which integrates an Auracast Assistant for hearing aids. Connecting to Auracast is now as simple as a single tap in the ReSound Smart 3D app. This streamlined process simplifies selecting Auracast streams, even with smartphones and devices that don’t yet have an Auracast assistant built in.

Scott Davis, Hearing division President at GN, describes: “ReSound Vivia and ReSound Savi represent a significant leap forward. Now you can have it all with ReSound Vivia, which combines world leading sound quality, all-day battery life, and the smallest size on the market for discretion and comfort, so users can hear their best without compromise. With ReSound Savi, we’re making our cutting-edge connectivity, including Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast, accessible to a wider audience. These two product lines demonstrate GN’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovation that brings people closer to each other and the things they love to do.”

GN understands the challenges and specific needs of hearing care professionals. This is why, alongside the launch of ReSound Vivia and ReSound Savi, GN is introducing improvements to fitting software, alignment of domes and receivers for optimal comfort and acoustic performance across the portfolio, and exchangeable mic filters for easy care that improves hygiene and device longevity. These enhancements are designed to streamline clinic workflow, improve fitting accuracy, and ultimately enhance the user experience.

The new ReSound Vivia hearing aids are available in a microRIE rechargeable and two non-rechargeable RIE models, including a CROS model in the microRIE style – all in a wide variety of colors – including the new and elegant Navy Blue and Red. ReSound Savi is available in a new miniRIE rechargeable and two non-rechargeable RIE models in five modern colors. ReSound Vivia and ReSound Savi hearing aids will be rolled out in the US and Germany on 20th February with more markets following, along with the equivalent Beltone Envision and Beltone Commence line-ups.

For more information, visit the ReSound and Beltone websites.

© 2025 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. ReSound and Beltone are trademarks of GN Hearing A/S. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Press and the media

Marie Schleimann Nordlund

Director of Communication & Community

Tel: +45 3126 3734 Steen Frentz Laursen

Vice President, Group Communication

Tel: +45 45 75 07 21

Investors and analysts

Rune Sandager

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

NOTES TO EDITORS

About GN

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technologies that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

References

1 Jespersen, Dieu & Rubachandran (2024)

2 GN Proprietary data on file

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64e0e772-cf35-49ef-8198-92f1e3783997

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30548b59-a0c3-488c-844c-7559280496bf

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/170d36a8-d637-48a1-8aa6-ef0e0fd54548

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001046467