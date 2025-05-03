Goalless Draw Between Sao Paulo and Fortaleza in Brazilian League Clash

Sao Paulo: Sao Paulo and Fortaleza played to a goalless draw on Saturday in their Round 7 clash of the Brazilian football league. With the result, Sao Paulo moved up to 9 points, placing them eighth in the standings, while Fortaleza reached 7 points, sitting in 15th.

According to Qatar News Agency, neither side was able to capitalize on their scoring opportunities throughout the match, settling for a single point each. The result keeps Sao Paulo unbeaten this season with six draws and one win, while Fortaleza recorded their fourth draw alongside one win and two losses.

Flamengo currently leads the league standings with 14 points.